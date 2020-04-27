Living in Pandemic times, communties pull together

Ideas & links from one community: Burra.

FOR THE PAST week, the Burra Community Association (BCA) Committee have been discussing ways we can help during the current pandemic and we wanted to let you know our thoughts so far. We’ll also be putting this information, with any updates, in the April edition of The Intermittent.

BCA committee members are ready and willing to provide assistance to any community members who need it.

If living in the Burra area and in self-isolation or are not well enough to shop, contact the BCA and we’ll work with you to make sure you have what you need. Please email the BCA at burraca1@gmail.com.

The BCA is also looking at other group shopping options

Originbake will deliver artisan-made fresh bread, cakes, pies and milk to Burra once a week as long as a minimum of three people order, and there is the possibility of organising for group deliveries of fruit, vegetables and deli goods from Wiffens at the Fyshwick Markets.

Please email the BCA if you would like to be involved in either an Originbake or Wiffens group delivery.

Wiffens also has online ordering and free contactless pick-up at the back of the Fyshwick Markets six days a week. Other Fyshwick Market stores offering online ordering include Plonk and The Nut Shoppe. See the full list here.

The BCA has also been researching the best option for Burrans to share what they have with other community members. We know you are a very generous and caring community, and that the BCA is not alone in thinking this is a good idea.

Some online shopping options here.

Send us others to share:

write to media@districtbulletin.com.au

We’re looking at setting up either a ‘Buy Nothing’ Facebook group for Burra or a ‘Freecycle’ website, where members can list what they have to offer — including goods to give away or share, or services — and also ask for what they need. As there are some administrative issues to work through, we’ll be able to give you full details in the April edition of The Intermittent, if not earlier.

If anyone has any other suggestions for how the BCA can support the community at this tricky time, or would like to volunteer to help the BCA where needed, please be in touch.

— Stay safe, Burra Community Association, Committee

MAIN IMAGE: picspree