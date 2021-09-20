Looking for your COVID vaccine record?

Here’s where you’ll find it and what else you’ll see

WE’RE TALKING ABOUT vaccines more than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, debating the benefits of one manufacturer over another and sharing post-jab selfies, but do you know what else you’re vaccinated against?

Most of us wouldn’t have had a reason to check out our vaccination record.

If you’re out of high school and under 70, it’s likely your next routine jab under the National Immunisation Schedule is decades away.

But the COVID-19 vaccine certificate provides the perfect opportunity.

If you’re considering your immunisation history for the first time, here’s what you should know.

Where do I find my vaccine record?

The quickest way to access your COVID-19 vaccination certificate is through the Medicare app or your MyGov online account.

From there, link your Medicare account, if you haven’t already, and you’ll be able to click through to your certificate and, above that, see a link to your immunisation history statement.

You can see what you’re vaccinated against, but also the things that might be missing.

In the statement, you should be able to see your COVID-19 vaccinations — if you’ve had them — and other vaccinations included in the National Immunisation Program Schedule. This is the standard set of jabs given to Australians when they reach certain ages.

What are the current routine vaccinations?

Currently, the schedule includes a number of vaccinations while you are a baby and toddler, a few in your teenage years and then a big gap until you turn 70 — unless you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person, who also receive a follow up pneumococcal jab at 50.

— Maani Truu

