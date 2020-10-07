MEMBER FOR EDEN-MONARO SUPPORTS STRONG NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT LAWS

Against Morrison government EPBC changes, urges letters to Minister Sussan Ley

Dear resident of Eden-Monaro,

Thank you for contacting me to raise your concerns about the Morrison Government’s amendments to Australia’s environment law — the EPBC Act.

Labor continues to oppose the Morrison Government’s environment bill, which will harm Australia’s natural environment and put jobs and investment at risk and we cannot afford to allow the alarming environmental decline that we have seen under the Liberals and Nationals.

As you know, Australia and Eden-Monaro have just experienced a devastating bushfire crisis. People died, thousands of homes were destroyed, 3 billion animals died or were displaced, 12 million hectares burned and populations of Australian icons like the koala are on the brink. Australia was experiencing an extinction crisis even before the bushfires.

If the Morrison Government is serious about securing broad support and durable reform they should introduce strong national environmental standards and establish a genuinely independent enforcement agency.

Together with my Labor colleagues, we will continue to hold the Morrison Government to account.

If you would like to add your voice, I encourage you to contact the Minister for the Environment, The Hon Sussan Ley at:

The Hon Sussan Ley MP

Minister for the Environment

Parliament House

Canberra ACT 2600

or minister.ley@environment.gov.au

Thank you again for taking the time to raise this important issue with me and for your advocacy for environmental protection. I received a large number of emails about this important issue and apologies if this standard response does not address all the issues you have raised.

Regards

Kristy

Kristy McBain MP

Member for Eden-Monaro

1/21-25 Monaro Street | Queanbeyan NSW 2620 | 02 6284 2442

1/225 Carp Street | Bega NSW 2550 | 02 6492 0542

We acknowledge the Ngunnawal, Wiradjuri, Ngarigo and Yuin people as Traditional Owners of Country in the Eden-Monaro Electorate.

We recognise their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities and pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures; and to Elders past, present and emerging.