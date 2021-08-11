More people, more development — biggest threat to Kosciuszko National Park?

Proposed:

THE GOVERNMENT wants to add another 4,000 beds to the resorts, build bigger carparks, allow helicopters to fly their clients into the park and, in a shocking rejection of sustainability principles, heat the waters of Yarrangobilly with gas in a parody of a Japanese onsen resort.



The NSW Government claims that Kosciuszko National Park (KNP) is in great condition and has plenty of capacity for further development. The reality is that these reckless plans overturn more than forty years of careful conservation management of KNP. The reason for the plans is clear — to enable an unsustainable expansion of commercial development across the park.



We have prepared a comprehensive submission guide to help you to respond to the two documents currently on public exhibition that outline the NSW Government’s plans for KNP.

The two documents describing the Government’s proposal are the Snowy Mountains Special Activation Precinct Masterplan and an amendment to the Kosciuszko National Park Plan of Management (POM).

