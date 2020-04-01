Namadgi aboriginal art saved from fire

EVEN THOUGH 80 percent of the Namadgi National Park was burned in the January fires, park managers and the RFS were able to save all the Aboriginal artefacts located in the region.

Namadgi is home to the only known Aboriginal art sites in the ACT. The prehistoric paintings located at Yankee Hat and accessible to the public, were right in the middle of the fires and were at great risk of being damaged or destroyed.

Area Manager Brett McNamara said one of the major goals during the fires was to protect the multiple Aboriginal and European artefacts. “There was an awful lot of preparation for both European and Indigenous artefacts, huts and sites that we were able to protect.”

“Out of a dozen or so huts in Namadgi we only lost two which was quite remarkable when you think about the intensity of the fire we had,” said McNamara. Demandering Hut and Max and Bert Hut were the only human environments that were lost.

Fire intensity overcame plans to shield flora and fauna

While a primary objective for park managers and fire-fighters was to stop and contain the fires in order to save the regions flora and fauna, the intensity of these fires made it nearly impossible to achieve.

Due to increased heat and lack of rainfall, the environment in Namadgi was extremely dry and this led to the fires becoming too intense for the fire-fighters to contain. The fires in the Orroral valleys and neighbouring hillsides were started by a devastating accident: A helicopter landing light ignited tinder-dry grass, starting a blaze that quickly roared out of control.

Once the fire became too intense to contain, the next step was to protect notable landmarks, said McNamara. “This season it was about steering the fire around known assets.”

While saving the artefacts was a great victory in itself, there has been immense loss of flora and fauna and habitat in Namadgi. [The Bulletin is attempting to obtain more information on the losses and how animals survived.]

Fire is very much a natural part of the Australian environment but it is the frequency and the intensity of these fires that is concerning, agreed McNamara. The fires that occur in Australia don’t, under what has been considered ‘normal’ circumstances, reach the intensity of those in Namadgi and the fires should not be happening so close together.

The climate change link

Australian ecosystems are able to fully recover and will often grow stronger after fires. However, severe fires have in the past only been expected every 40 to 50 years.

McNamara says he has seen two major fires in Namadgi in the 30 years he has been the park manager there. When fires come in such quick succession the flora and fauna are not able to recover fully and are not prepared to deal with the stress of the fires.

Although park rangers and fire-crews have strategies in place to help prepare or even prevent other fires in the future, Mr McNamara says climate change is putting too much stress on these ecosystems. “The consequences of the warming climate are these extreme weather events that we get in these sorts of summers.”

It is still early days in the recovery of Namadgi National Park but the vegetation is slowly growing back. However, while climate change keeps leading to such extreme weather events the natural and heritage environment will remain in great danger.

IMAGES: Jacob Howard