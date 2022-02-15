‘New broom’ sweeps in with Eurobodalla local councillors

A vote for change from outdated policies, often decided by council general managers, and better community representation, swept through a number of nearby regional councils in the December election — as we reported for Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council (QPRC). [LINK] More women representatives were elected and a wish for more progressive ideas and more care for the environment was reflected in the voting.

This affected not just QPRC but also Snowy Monaro Regional Council, Snowy Valleys and Tumut as well as Eurobodalla, our nearest coastal playground. Here is a report on Eurobodalla by Susan Cruttenden, unabashed champion for the natural environment.

EUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL (ESC) elections resulted in the election of Mat Hatcher as Mayor. He is reported to be the youngest mayor ever elected to the ESC, and is the only one to be voted to this position without first serving a period of time as a councillor.

He has, however, proven administrative and leadership experience as president of the Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber, and has a clear idea of the direction he wants the new council to take. He states: “I think my team has a clear mandate to open up the doors of council and bring about much better community engagement.”

Other members of Hatcher’s Advance Eurobodalla group elected to council are Amber Schutz and Tanya Dannock. Key policies outlined by them aim to retain the unique and relaxed coastal character of the region, while protecting the environment, facilitating job opportunities, and improving housing affordability.

First time elected councillors are Noel ‘Tubby’ Harrison, Peter Diskon, David Grace (Labor), and Alison Worthington (Greens). Anthony Mayne and Rob Pollock are the only ones from the former council to be re-elected.

In the (supplied) image above the new Councillors are (L-R): David Grace, Rob Pollock, Anthony Mayne, Amber Schutz, Alison Worthington, Mayor Mathew Hatcher, Pete Diskon, Tubby Harrison, Tanya Dannock.

“clear mandate to open doors of council for much better community engagement”

The election issues identified by the Greens Alison Worthington included the need for council to be more accountable to residents and rate-payers, and less reliant on decisions being made by general management.

Labor party representative, David Grace, believes in grass-roots democracy where people have power through local committees and progress associations. Such groups need to combine in order to achieve public support. Councillor Grace too is anxious to improve the quality and transparency of ESC decision making.

The new councillors have started work with an induction program that covers the government’s legal and policy frameworks, Council’s services and budgets, and the challenges facing the sector.

During the period of the election, a new group of concerned citizens emerged, called A Better Eurobodalla. Although this group did not have any candidates for election to the new Council, it advocates strongly for “open, accountable and responsive government in our Eurobodalla region”. See: https://abettereurobodalla.org .

Voters disappointed with the previous council wish the new councillors success in achieving good governance for our precious Nature Coast.