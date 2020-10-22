Podcast: Moya Simpson’s Voices

Part 1 & 2

of Moya Simpson’s Voices.

During lockdown Moya Simpson and John Shortis wrote their memoirs. Moya decided that the best way for her to present hers was in a podcast.

ABOVE: Popular duo act Shortis & Simpson. Source: District Bulletin archive October 2016.

Now it’s up there on SoundCloud for all to listen to — 72 years in 2 x 45-minute episodes!

Moya Simpson is a singer, choir leader and cabaret artist who began life in the UK as a teacher and social worker.

She moved to Australia in the late 70s, where she discovered, to her absolute surprise and joy, that she could sing.

Listen to her story via the links below.