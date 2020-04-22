Positive side-effects of the lockdown

The air is getting cleaner, and the water sparkles again … the animals return



When India shut down last month and suspended all transport to contain the spread of coronavirus, the skies over its polluted cities quickly turned an azure blue, and the air, unusually fresh.

By Soutik Biswas, India correspondent, BBC News. 21 April 2020

——————————–

Look down into the waters of the Venice canals today and there is a surprising sight – not just a clear view of the sandy bed, but shoals of tiny fish, scuttling crabs and multicoloured plant-life.

By John Brunton, in Venice, The Guardian. 20 March 2020

——————————–

A herd of rampaging goats has flocked to a busy town for a second time in three weeks – invading a primary school, stopping cars, and grazing on people’s hedges. By James Hockaday, Metro News. 5 April 2020 ——————————– With humans self-isolating, animals in cities flourish With the majority of people still under lockdown, the animals are probably wondering where we’ve all gone. Maybe it’s for this reason that they’re coming into cities and parks, roaming the streets, and carefully investigating our surroundings. Foxes, deer, wild boars, and other types of wildlife have been spotted on numerous occasions in various urban areas around the world. Source: Boredpanda [ BACK TO INDEX]

Admire iconic destinations … minus the crowds



• Damien Hewetson Photography, London (Facebook, click on IMAGES on the left sidebar )

• Genaro Bardy’s Desert in London

• AP Photos: Rome’s eternally packed tourist sites emptied

• Europe empties its streets to slow coronavirus — in pictures (The Guardian)

• Empty streets and beaches: the weekend’s best photos (The Guardian, Jo Blason, 13 April 2020)

