QPRC councillors may ask for 27.8% rate rise at Oct 13 meeting

Foreshadowing an upcoming Bulletin indepth look at the financial situation of Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) — along with highlighting proposed NSW rate changes affecting local government areas — here is a taste of what is proposed for QPRC, a recently amalgamated council area that is home to many of our readers.

Rates could rise by 27.8% over three years if QPRC councillors endorse a proposal to put to the regulator, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

Council’s Planning and Strategy Committee meeting on Wednesday 13 October will be asked to endorse an application to IPART for a Special Rate Variation (SRV) over and above the capped annual rate increase. Further unspecified SRVs are flagged in a staff report prepared for the meeting.

At the same time, the NSW government has proposed a new levy councils will be able to apply to fund infrastructure, and the NSW government is considering a new formula for the annual rate peg to incorporate population growth.

These measures are part of changes under consideration or to be implemented in a major shake-up of how local government in NSW is funded. They come five years after the Liberal National coalition government forcibly merged councils across NSW claiming it would make them financially sustainable in future.

Councils are struggling with rising debt, reduced Commonwealth financial assistance grants, maintaining new assets from development, and natural disasters, more of which are likely as climate change intensifies.