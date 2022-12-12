Have your say

QUEANBEYAN–PALERANY REGIONAL Council is inviting community input into three scenarios to address Council’s financial sustainability. The three rate rise scenarios affect the general rate. They do not include waste, sewerage, stormwater, or water access charges.

All three rate rise scenarios include enough funds to maintain Council’s assets like roads, stormwater and buildings. Two scenarios involve significant service cuts.

The three scenarios are:

Significantly Reduce Services

[If] Rates increase by 12% a year for 3 years. This is a cumulative increase of 41%. This scenario does not fully fund current Council operations and will require a strategy to find immediate savings of $12 million each year. This level of savings may canvass the following options: privatising or selling The Q; stopping funding to all community halls, facilities and activities; cutting heritage grants; closing pools and stopping development of new sports and aquatic facilities; increasing fees; closing libraries, customer service centres and depots at Bungendore and Braidwood; significantly reducing urban amenities (street sweeping, mowing, maintenance and cleaning); reducing the number of Councillors; removing the additional pensioner rebate; and, introducing paid parking.

(or) Reduce Services

Rates increase by 18% a year for 3 years. This is a cumulative increase of 64%. This scenario involves a reduction of non-core services and 5.5 million worth of savings must be found each year. Savings could include significantly increasing fees at The Q; reducing community funding by 50%; cutting heritage grants; only keeping one pool and stopping development of new sports and aquatics facilities; increasing fees; reducing urban amenities (street sweeping, mowing, maintenance, and cleaning); reducing number of Councillor; removing additional pensioner rebate; and, introducing paid parking.

(or) Maintain Services

Rates increase by 28% in year one, 25% in year two and 23% in year 3. This is a cumulative increase of 97%. This scenario fully funds the current levels of service. It provides $400,000 per year towards expanded infrastructure and taking advantage of grants that require 1:1 funding, along with $1.9m per year to renew infrastructure like community facilities, footpaths and pools. This scenario provides for an additional pensioner rebate of $100 for eligible pensioners across the local government area. It also allows for $1.3 million towards new environmental programs.

Have your say on the proposed options at

www.qprc.nsw.gov.au/srv

until 31 January 2023.