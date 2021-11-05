QPRC Greens candidates call for pause on Bungendore high school plans

PLANNING FOR THE proposed Bungendore high school site needs to be paused and the threat of compulsory acquisition lifted while a more suitable site is identified, say the Greens candidates for the Dec 4 council election.

They note the local community has overwhelmingly opposed the proposed site in the centre of town that was dictated by the state government process, for a number of valid reasons. Reasons include that QPRC faces the prospect of insufficient funds to replace the town swimming pool, community centre and a council office that would be dedicated to school purposes.

MAIN IMAGE: Community members brave a chilly evening in

Bungendore to protest at a Council meeting held to discuss the

high school proposal. Supplied Angie Angel, May 2021.

Greens candidate Katrina Willis said there is a perfect opportunity with the resignation of the Member for Monaro, John Barilaro, who had championed the site, for a pause and re-set.

“A high school for Bungendore has broad community support but it is senseless to rush headlong into building something that isn’t big enough and will deprive the community of full access to the much-loved Bungendore town park and common,” Ms Willis said.

“The latest move by the Department of Education advising QPRC it intends to compulsorily acquire council property and Crown land is untenable. The Crown land in question was vested for the long-term use of and benefit for the community.

“Council should not be forced to borrow to replace important assets and facilities because the NSW Government has done a poor job in providing an essential facility for a growing town.

“Neither Jerrabomberra nor Googong communities are being treated in such a high-handed manner as is Bungendore in the provision of a high school and primary school respectively.

“We’re calling on the NSW Government to pause the process and go back to the drawing board for a better location. While this will mean a delay in an opening date, no doubt disappointing families that hoped to use the school from 2023, it is preferable to the situation in which we now find ourselves.”

