Queanbeyan Palerang Council: face-to-face service closures, online access instead

QUEANBEYAN-PALERANG REGIONAL Council has confirmed the closure of a number of non-essential facilities and a restriction of some services to assist in minimising the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Acting on the direction of appropriate authorities including the Federal and State governments, a number of Council facilities have been closed since Monday. However, Council last night confirmed the following additional closures, effective from Thursday 26 March, of Council-owned and operated facilities to minimise contact with, and exposure of, the vulnerable in our community:

Council customer service centres (Queanbeyan, Braidwood and Bungendore)

Queanbeyan depot customer service area

Queanbeyan Animal Management Facility

Buy-Back facilities at our Waste Transfer Stations

libraries

The Q — Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre

Museums

Visitor information centres

Community centres

AXIS Youth Centre

Galleries

Queanbeyan Indoor Sports Centre

Aquatic facilities and pools.

Bushfire recovery continues

The bushfire recovery assistance point in Braidwood remains open, providing assistance sessions with appropriate separation. Bushfire recovery support will continue to be provided via telephone, email and other forms of outreach and online methods.

Council will liaise with BlazeAid to determine a method of operation which could allow their valuable work to continue at the Braidwood Showground and Nerriga Recreation Area.

Essential services such as waste collection, water and sewage works, roadworks, call centre and service requests, processing of developments and other applications will continue.

Council has a number of online contact methods available for customers and I would encourage customers to use these, or call us, to discuss Council-related matters.

Staff employed in the closed facilities will be temporarily redeployed, where possible, to other roles within Council.

Online services like library book collect, meetings

To assist with modified service delivery, Council will implement:

online meetings and development panels

expanding online, home and ‘click and collect’ library services

live chat function and autobots via Council’s website to enable self enquiry and lodgements, along with regular telephone customer service

online youth services and food hub

online development applications and meetings; and bushfire recovery meetings and outreach

duty planning service from Queanbeyan office only

applications and payments will be required to be lodged online

continue to work with NSW Government to implement the online DA and planning

e-portal.

Financial assistance

Council will also consider financial assistance and hardship measures to assist struggling business and ratepayers, and lessees of council property, at its next meeting.

General Manager Peter Tegart said Council will continue to work with the state government to rapidly progress infrastructure and other projects that can keep local business in work.

Residents and ratepayers are encouraged to call Council between 8.30am and 4.30pm on 1300 735 025, send us an email to council@qprc.nsw.gov.au or use the live chat function on our website between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

A full list of all affected Council facilities, services and events can be found HERE.

Health advice

Council is not in a position to offer health advice and is guided by the advice of NSW Health.

For reliable information and latest health advice, please follow the social media accounts of NSW Health, Southern NSW Local Health District, and the Australian Government Department of Health and refer to websites at