Regional music festivals to dispel pandemic blues

District Bulletin contributor Tracey Hardacre alerted us and started this report of ‘must do’ musical events coming up in the first half of 2022. Good therapy after the isolation and lockdowns that all live music fans have endured.

Here are five music festivals scheduled for the Capital Region and Monaro.

[Note: The Numeralla Folk Festival was recently cancelled.]

Thredbo Blues

28–30 January

If you prefer to spend Australia Day in the mountains listening to a different sound the Thredbo Blues festival beckons. The Thredbo Chamber of Commerce confirmed that Thredbo Blues is returning and it is going to be larger and better than ever before. For program and all details visit https://thredboblues.com.au/

Tumba Fest (main image above)

26–27 February

Held every year on the last weekend of February, Tumbafest, sponsored by Bendigo Bank, has grown steadily in popularity since 1997 and has become a staple on the calendars of many locals and visitors. It’s been called a definition of country hospitality with music, market stalls, wine tasting, kids entertainment and more. Find the program and other information at https://tumbafest.com.au/

Great Southern Nights

18 March – 10 April a star-studded line up

Destination NSW (that’s the government) is promising to again deliver a series of music concerts featuring well-known (rock and country and other genre) performers and COVID-safe settings across the state in March and April. Maybe in a location near you. Find out who is performing and where and how to attend at https://www.greatsouthernnights.com.au/

This festival sold 75,000 tickets last year. This year is going to be even bigger. Get pumped.

National Folk Festival

14–18 April

Canberra’s own National Folk Festival.

Held over the Easter long weekend, this favourite festival extends the label of ‘folk music’ to all cultures and many related genres. New rules for camping, which is once again possible, as well as who is lined up to perform and all other information can be found at https://www.folkfestival.org.au/

Canberra International Music Festival

29 April – 8 May

Canberra International Music Festival (CIMF)’s artistic scope has gradually broadened from its early focus on chamber music. Today it accommodates the breadth of the Western classical tradition — early and medieval music, baroque, classical, romantic, 20th Century and new music — alongside classical traditions from around the world, diverse Indigenous music, and the spectrum of contemporary art music, including jazz.

We are told this year’s festival celebrates creative connections with modern art: Jackson Pollock’s painting Blue Poles, while not neglecting its classical base. Find out more about the generous program and CIMF at https://cimf.org.au/

