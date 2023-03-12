And with people making a difference

Ally Durr: 36-day trek for her friend

Ally Durr may rightly be claimed as a regional ‘hero’ as well as a local one. The Carwoola schoolgirl who attends Karabar High scooped up the honour of Queanbeyan ‘Young Australian of the Year’ in January. Karen Lovatt tells us why.

Picture this: a 16-year-old girl, on a trail across mountains, with 36 days of walking ahead of her until she reaches comfort and home.

Mists and rain, smoke and sun, a trail that weaves in and out of existence, spanning over 600 kilometres of some of the most rugged terrain in Australia.

What could push Ally Durr to chase such an achievement?

