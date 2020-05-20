Rethinking your life under COVID-19

[Click on CONTINUE READING HERE to link to external story; click website BACK ARROW to return here]

Lost your job because of coronavirus?

You might face an identity crisis — but you can over come it.

By Anna Kelsey-Sugg and Maria Tickle for This Working Life (ABC Radio National)

WHEN ALEX REIFF lost his job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it was an unprecedented shock. For the first time since his early teens, he didn’t know where his next pay cheque would come from.

The American former senior sales director shared his fear and uncertainties in a LinkedIn post, writing: “Absolutely fearful right now. No job. Five-month-old son. Global pandemic. Competitive job market. Confidence shot.”

His words struck a nerve — the post went viral, and has now been read by 950,000 people.

When Mum’s Zoom meeting is the one that has to wait

By Jennifer Medina and Lisa Lerer, The New York Times

AS SOON AS she began planning to work from home, Saba Lurie knew she would need to make major adjustments in how she operates her private psychotherapy practice, from counseling patients through a screen to managing her staff remotely.

She also quickly realized that, because her husband earns a higher salary, the bulk of the domestic work would fall on her.

The aggravations added up quickly: Her bathroom became an emergency office. “It’s the one place I can close the door and lock it,” she said. Her husband, unaccustomed to balancing his workday schedule with hers, forgot to tell her about some of his conference calls, leaving Ms. Lurie scrambling to figure out how to tend to their two daughters, ages 4 and 1.

Thinking too hard and staying up later than normal?

Here are seven ways to fall asleep fast.

By Chantelle Pattemore, The Sydney Morning Herald

NOTHING FEELS MORE defeating than peering at your clock in the dark and realising you haven’t had a wink – and you need to be up in a few hours. As if the worrisome thoughts keeping you awake weren’t bad enough, now there’s the added stress of being sleep-deprived.

Recent studies on both humans and mice have found that being gently rocked like an infant can help with sleep. But most of us can’t shell out a couple grand for an adult crib.

The good news? There’s a bounty of research-backed methods you can try when counting sheep just isn’t cutting it. Let’s get to it so you can snooze, stat.

Virus leaves Thai elephants out of work

By Busaba Sivasomboon and Grant Peck, The Canberra Times

With scant numbers of foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 150km back to their homes.

‘I designed myself a syllabus of quarantine goals — then spent weeks eating cereal in bed’

By Dierdre Fidge, The Guardian

LAST WEEK A friend jokingly asked to compare how many cliched quarantine activities we’d done, mentioning with excitement “I even pickled something!” After a brief pause, while flashbacks of stressfully eating cereal in my bed at 5pm played in my mind, I realised that instead of fully leaning into the goal-driven mindset, I’d fully leaned out.

Now that restrictions are easing across Australia, we’ll start to look back on the last two months (or approximately 80 Covid-years) and ask each other “what have you been up to?” Back in March when the World Health Organization and government leaders stressed the importance of social distancing, others stressed the importance of staying productive.

Coronavirus will alter our history — just like these epidemics and pandemics before it

By Monique Ross and Annabelle Quince for Rear Vision (ABC Radio National)

IT’S STILL TOO to know how profoundly coronavirus will change our societies, but it’s clear we’ll be living with the shockwaves for years to come.

This pandemic will alter the course of history in ways we can’t predict — just like those before it.

Along with wars, economic changes and technological developments, outbreaks of infectious disease have radically shaped the world we live in today.

