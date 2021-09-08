SCULPTURE BERMAGUI 2022

Sculptors’ Expressions of Interest
for our 16th annual exhibition
5–14 March 2022
- Register your interest by 22 November 2021.
- Registering your interest involves no cost or obligation. Selected finalists will be notified shortly after November 22.
- All sculptors are welcome to register.
ABOVE: ‘Windover’ — Ricard Moffatt (Image: Geoff Geary)
More info at www.sculpturebermagui.org.au
Further information:
Pauline 0468 464167 curator@sculpturebermagui.org.au
or Ivan 0412 144459 support@sculpturebermagui.org.au