You are here
Home > Living Today > SCULPTURE BERMAGUI 2022

SCULPTURE BERMAGUI 2022

by Sponsored Content -
Bermagui-sculpture-2022-callout

Sculptors’ Expressions of Interest

for our 16th annual exhibition
5–14 March 2022

  • Register your interest by 22 November 2021.
  • Registering your interest involves no cost or obligation. Selected finalists will be notified shortly after November 22.
  • All sculptors are welcome to register.

ABOVE: ‘Windover’ — Ricard Moffatt (Image: Geoff Geary)

More info at www.sculpturebermagui.org.au

Further information:
Pauline 0468 464167 curator@sculpturebermagui.org.au
or Ivan 0412 144459 support@sculpturebermagui.org.au

Leave a Reply

Top