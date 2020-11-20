Sculpture Bermagui sails through obstacles for 2021

WELL, WE HAD the luck of the Irish to be able to run the 2020 exhibition between the fires, floods and Covid. We trust that disasters and crises are over… and that 2021 will be more peaceful. The 2021 exhibition however, is shaping up to be even more exciting.

Interest from the art community is at an all-time high. Next year there is an optional ‘theme’ for the exhibition which is ‘On the Other Side’. We are anticipating some interesting and diverse interpretations of this idea.

The SCULPTURE Bermagui committee has some new members who have some innovative ideas. There is a special team who are already planning and preparing to make 2021 the best year ever for Volunteers!

This year, we are also rolling out a school’s program. Increasing student participation with the exhibition has long been an ambition of the committee.

Edward Willson’s ‘Fluidity’, chosen from the 2020 exhibition as the Bermagui Business Award, was recently installed beside the 777 supermarket. We thank Rhonda Drakos for hosting this sculpture. It can be enjoyed by locals and tourists on a daily basis and brings sculpture into our everyday lives.

Big news! We have a new venue for the indoor sculptures! An opportunity arose to exhibit in the Surf Club on Horseshoe Bay. This will provide a seamless flow of all exhibits which will enhance the overall viewing experience.

All in all, hold on to your hats, folks! The 2021 SCULPTURE Bermagui exhibition from 6–14 March is shaping up to be unmissable!

IMAGE: Troubled by Daryl Harbrow. Supplied.