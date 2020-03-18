FREE LEGAL ADVICE

Cooma

On Tuesday, 24th March 2020 a solicitor from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be visiting your area for legal outreach appointments.

When: Tuesday, 24th March 2020

Where: MCAS, 90 Vale Street, Cooma

Times: Between 10:30am to 3pm

Appointments are essential – please call 1800 229 529 or 4422 9529

Queanbeyan

On Wednesday 25th March 2020 a solicitor from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be visiting your area for legal outreach appointments.

When: Wednesday 25th March 2020

Where: St Benedict’s Community Centre, 284 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan

Times: Between 10am and 2pm

Appointments are essential – please call 1800 229 529 or 4422 9529

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice to residents of the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Snowy Mountains & Queanbeyan/Palerang Local Government Areas. Shoalcoast solicitors are experienced in resolving many types of legal problems.

Appointments can be made for many types of legal problems — Shoalcoast deals with most non-commercial areas of law, including consumer credit and debt, family law involving children and separation, victims’ compensation, personal safety or domestic violence issues, Centrelink problems, employment and tenancy.

Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information. Phone our staff to complete a client intake and a solicitor will call you back or an appointment will be made for the next time we visit your area. Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations. Please contact our office if you are interested.

Thank you for your assistance to promote the services of Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre. Please do not hesitate to contact the office for further information.

— Emma Wood, Centre Manager

4422 9529, emma@shoalcoast.org.au

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre Inc

PO Box 1496 NOWRA NSW 2541 • 80 Bridge Road Nowra

Ph: 02 4422 9529 • Fax: 02 4422 7573 • Freecall: 1800 229 529 • www.shoalcoast.org.au • info@shoalcoast.org.au