State of dissent

THAT OLDER CANBERRANS might be engaged in Extinction Rebellion protests is unsurprising, as it merely represents another phase of developed issue awareness.

For many senior Australians it will represent a continuation of an earlier involvement in university student movements, 1970–71 moratorium marches or 1971–74 Green Bans to protect areas of Sydney.

Maturity would inform senior Canberrans that being members of a community involves a quid pro quo, making a positive contribution in exchange for benefits received.

“Free from burdens of student loans, precarious employment, financial stresses, relationship development and draconian rentals, it becomes somewhat easier to develop a world view and engage emphatically with mankind.

Government, “miraculously” retained office, through divine prosperity theology’s intervention, courtesy generous input from those who would practice idolatry of coal.

While said theology advocates that one “live without limits”, it (somehow) fails to factor in resulting potential negative consequences for many. Espousing “without limits” is dishonest, as limits are imposed by all-embracing anti-terrorism legislation, vegan terrorist laws, impending anti-environmental activist laws and union busting legislation.

Rent-seeking, obscenely-subsidized fossil-fuel corporate behemoths will invoke all the devices of the state, courtesy their ingratiated political mates, to wring the last tax dollar out of their environmentally befouling, long ago amortized, decrepit, anachronistic “assets”.

History is replete with incidents of arrested and draconian damage claims being made, specifically to cower and intimidate, in full knowledge protesters have community agency for the moral high ground.

— Albert M White, Queanbeyan

IMAGE BACKGROUND: Moratorium demonstration, Brisbane 1970 (Grahame Garner).