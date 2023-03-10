Steve Whan statement on Bungendore High School

I WAS AN advocate for a Bungendore High School when I was local member previously up to 2011. At that election Labor promised funds and committed to build a high school after a community consultation and planning process. This was also reflected in the 2010 Bungendore master plan, which noted the Labor Government’s commitment to build a high school subject to site selection.

At the time I was shown an informal map with possible locations for a school on Greenfields sites but it was recognised that a community site selection needed to take place.

It is incredibly disappointing that the Nationals, for the decade after that, did nothing about progressing the school and then, in a late frenzy, undertook a secretive process that has served to create division in the community.

The process has been appalling and the secrecy around the decision made is unjustifiable.

If I am elected I will be seeking to make public and potentially advocate an independent review into this project. The Government’s failure to be transparent and the decade-long delay in starting the project, has created the division in Bungendore and has turned what should be a good news story into a source of community angst.

I am also very concerned that the community swimming pool will be gone long before a new one can be constructed. Again, a result of extremely unsatisfactory planning from the Nationals and their Government.

Make no mistake, the Nationals shocking handling of this is about to result in there being no local public venue for swimming lessons, swim squad and summer recreation for several years.

However, I do not want to subject students at the High School or the Primary school to the current arrangements for any longer than is needed.

The welfare of students will be my number one priority if I am elected.

Demountables on the Primary School oval is NOT an adequate outcome for a Government that has been in office and had this on the agenda for 12 years.

I am aware that the project may be subject to legal action. I cannot speculate on the outcome of that action. If it does result in delays then I will work with the Government to find the quickest way of getting high school students into a purpose-built permanent school.

As any Bungendore resident who has been around from when I was local member knows, I have a very strong commitment to public education. That includes to a local high school in Bungendore. Vitally it also includes ensuring that we have enough teachers to provide quality education — something the Nationals are failing miserably to guarantee.

Without full information on what other sites were considered it is impossible for anyone outside the small coterie of Government insiders to know that this is the best site. Frankly to me it looks small and I fully understand the concerns many have about using a long-standing public park.

This community is getting a second-best option because of the Nationals lack of prompt action, secrecy and incompetence. But if the quickest option for getting children into permanent buildings is the current proposal then Labor will have very little choice other than to proceed.

I will never support fencing-off the Mick Sherd Oval, even when the inevitable security fence needs to go up around the high school.

As an outside observer and a person with many friends in Bungendore it has been distressing to see the level of anger and community division over this process. I would say to people on both sides of this debate, your anger should be directed at the Government who has handled this process so appallingly — not at each other.

For my part, I will meet with, and genuinely listen to residents from both ‘sides’ of the debate. Where I can, I will seek constructive solutions to concerns while working to ensure that Bungendore kids get the best public education close to home.

8 March 2023

