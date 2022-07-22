Stop crying in the chardonnay, Becs, kill weeds not the roos

Should we be killing weeds rather than culling kangaroos? It’s the column that asks the big questions, it’s “Seven Days” with IAN MEIKLE.

MY BLACK SENSE of humour is always piqued at this time of the year watching the environment minister of the day squirm their way through weeks of public pillorying over the annual kangaroo massacre, sorry, cull.

ABOVE: Patersons Curse and St Johns Wort on Farrer Ridge. Photo Julie Lindler.

It’s not the brickbats especially, it’s just the bleak imagined image of Chief Minister Andrew Barr laughing his head off as another Greens environment minister gets walloped for what we all know in their hearts must be ideologically killing them, never mind the kangaroos.

In a strange comment, current minister Rebecca Vassarotti told the ABC at the start of this year’s cull: “Canberrans should be proud of having the most humane kangaroo management program in Australia.”

Yes, let’s proudly hold our heads up high as professional shooters nightly traverse the ridges and reserves, dispatching another 1,650 kangaroos and joeys over the two months to July 31.

I’ve been looking through news reports of successive culls since 2009, when fellow Greens MLA Shane Rattenbury pragmatically tried to explain it away every year until Labor’s impervious Mick Gentleman took the environment portfolio in 2016 to pass it to Vassarotti after the 2020 election.

