THANKS SYDNEY: toxic waste emissions for Lake George communities, rainwater tanks

Public exhibition and the opportunity for public comment about a large waste incineration plant proposed near Tarago, is expected to occur later in February 2022.

MULTI-NATIONAL WASTE management company Veolia plans to burn over 380,000 tons of Sydney’s waste each year at the incinerator, including commercial and demolition waste such as plastics and metals. The incinerator will run 365-days-a-year for a planned lifespan of 30 years. The site lies just 8km from the banks of Lake George.

What’s the problem?

Toxic waste from the plant would include airborne emissions of persistent organic pollutant particulate matter like dioxins and furans, and highly toxic fly-ash that must be stored in specialised containment cells.

Because heat from the incineration process will be used to generate electricity, the development is being promoted as a “waste-to-energy” incinerator, a controversial industry. Opponents of the incinerator say that this labelling is ‘greenwashing’ of an industry that is considered far less efficient and more environmentally harmful than even coal-fired power stations. Opponents note that the $600 million to install the plant could generate about ten times the amount of energy if used for alternative renewables.

Risks to agriculture, water supplies and health

Regional residents have expressed fury about the risk such an incinerator poses to local agriculture, water supplies, the environment and resident health. The incinerator is surrounded by agricultural land used for cropping, livestock, poultry, orchards and speciality products such as truffles, honey and wine.

“Research in Europe shows that even with incinerators constructed to the highest standards, lands around the incinerator become contaminated with dioxins and other pollutants to a level higher than acceptable for human food production.”

Dioxin is one of the highly toxic persistent organic pollutants produced by incineration. Dioxin is listed by the World Health Organisation as a carcinogenic; hormone disruptor and immune system antagonist. Eggs and poultry are one of the first foodstuffs to register contamination, but the risk from toxic airborne particulate matter is strong for all agriculture production.

Toxins work their way into the food chain when they are blown from the emissions stack into dams and rivers and over pastures and orchards. Crops absorb the pollutants from the soil and water, and livestock absorb the toxins from contaminated grazing and water sources.

Pollution also impacts the surrounding native flora and fauna, endangering the delicate balance of our environmental biodiversity and presenting a further risk to agricultural enterprises. The NSW Government acknowledges the risk to agriculture and surrounding lands in their NSW Energy from Waste Policy Statement, and in the NSW Chief Scientist’s Report Energy From Waste.

Proposed incinerator site and prevailing winds

The proposed site for the incinerator is approximately 5km from Tarago Primary School, and 8km from the banks of Lake George. It is on part of the existing Veolia Woodlawn Precinct, which currently takes over 30% of Sydney’s putrescible waste for use in its bio-reactor.

The Woodlawn Precinct also includes a wind farm, demonstrating the strong and constant winds that the area is famed for. These winds promise to push pollutants from the incinerator widely around the region.

A local group opposing the development, Communities Against the Tarago Incinerator has a plume plotter on their website that maps the prospective pollution based on real-time local weather conditions and scientific plume modelling for “waste-to-energy” incinerators.

The plume plots (one example above) indicate that pollution from the incinerator would likely spread throughout the region, impacting nearby communities such as Bungendore, Goulburn, Gundaroo, Sutton, Bywong and Wamboin, Collector, Bungonia, Braidwood and even outlying Canberra suburbs.

Plumes would also spread across two important local lakes, Lake George and Lake Bathurst, presenting a huge contamination threat to the region’s water.

Drinking water gathered from roofs, community relations history

As residents of many of the surrounding communities and farms use tank water, the incinerator emissions mean that water supplies for thousands of people in the area will also be at risk from toxic particulate matter.

Local residents have expressed concern about Veolia’s ability to operate an incinerator in a way that mitigates these harms. Community relations have been strained. Over the past 10 years, locals have registered formal complaints with the EPA over Veolia’s failure to properly manage odour at their existing Woodlawn site, and express worry about Veolia’s history with its planning and operating licence.

Children at Tarago Primary School are often unable to play outside due to the strong odour, and local residents report odour so strong that it makes them vomit. In 2021 Veolia was fined by the EPA for using leaking waste containers, and as recently as 9th December 2021 was again issued a formal warning by the EPA for breaching its planning and licence conditions by exceeding its waste intake allowance by 16,000 tons.

NSW requires community support

The NSW Government requires that for the incinerator to be approved Veolia must demonstrate adequate community consultation and have community support. Community groups and residents have been vigorous in their opposition to the proposal, and remain worried.

Area residents have sponsored a NSW Parliamentary Petition urging the prohibition of all waste-to-energy incineration in the Southern Tablelands. Petitioner details are kept by the NSW Parliament for the purposes of the petition (and not shared with any other organisation), so residents can be confident their details remain confidential.

How to make your views known

Both ACT and NSW residents can speak to the incinerator proposal once the Development Application is made public (expected to be at the end of February 2022). To be reminded of this, concerned community members can join the Communities Against the Tarago Incinerator Facebook page, or sign up on their website [LINK HERE].

Residents can also email Goulburn Council and request to be added to their incinerator email list for regular council updates: council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.

The planning consultation process represents the best opportunity for the affected communities to register their views.

This article was researched and contributed by F. Jeffery

who is a member of Communities Against the Tarago Incinerator.