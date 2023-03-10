That’s incredible! Did they say that?

IT WOULD BE hilarious if it weren’t so serious for the animals. Here we have the Nationals federal Shadow Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, or his media adviser named at the bottom of the press release, thinking it’s a good idea to pitch for the brutal commercial trade in the body parts of our national emblem with the following headline and lead paras:

“Labor needs to stop the US sticking the boot into kangaroos”

“One of Australia’s favourite animals, the kangaroo, is under attack, with the United States pushing to ban kangaroo imports.”

Excuse us? On what planet is an attempt to not condone the massacre of “one of Australia’s favourite animals” — in fact a shameful, largely hidden, nightly massacre that is now the world’s biggest on-land wildlife slaughter, happening under the Australian flag — framed as an attack on our beloved wildlife and in partisan political language?

We think it beams from planet Trump and right-wing American politics. They have perfected the art of mangled rhetoric so that political aggressors adopt the language of the victims’ supporters to make their case against vulnerable populations — be it pregnant women, marginalised communities of people, or our fellow species.

With this method we are told the US is “sticking the boot into our beloved kangaroos” and our federal Labor government needs to stop them. What is the US doing?

Well golly gee, several US states, Oregon (Littleproud’s press release is careful to note its a “Democrat-led” state) and Connecticut are seeking to join California in banning the sale of imported kangaroo skins for shoe leather or other kangaroo body-part products.

He’s shocked that “it would make it a crime to buy, receive, sell or commercially exchange any product containing kangaroo,” according to the Ag minister’s press release.

He is calling on Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Australia’s new Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd to back “our” Australian kangaroo industry. “Mr Rudd needs to use his new position as US Ambassador to fight for our kangaroo industry and protect their welfare,” Mr Littleproud said. Welfare??

Welfare like this eyeroll-inducing claim “Research shows banning the import of kangaroos to the US would result in more uncontrolled killing.”

A history of government representation by both major political parties is being invoked here. As Littleproud notes, former Coalition Government Ambassador Sinodinos (and other ambassadors before him) promoted the industry and invited US politicians to visit and observe the killing fields in Australia. Australia is indeed a big player in the global wildlife trade.

But even so, who writes this stuff and how gullible do they think Australians are? Don’t do it Kev!

Kangaroo sentience. Credit: Brett Clifton.

AT TOP: David Littleproud, pictured whilst visiting USDA headquarters, Washington DC, in July 2018. Credit: Preston Keres, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

*** STOP PRESS ***

By District Bulletin

THE DOMINOS ARE FALLING. IN THE BEST WAY.

LETTER FROM THE United States Centre for a Humane Economy, 14 March 2023:

Nike today announced it will no longer use kangaroo leather in its soccer cleat offerings.

That decision comes right on the heels of a similar announcement from Puma. And that came after a decision in 2021 from the Italy-based Diadora that it would halt any use of kangaroo skins.

This is the biggest moment in our “Kangaroos Are Not Shoes” campaign, and one of the biggest moments in the life of the Center for a Humane Economy, rivaling our work to pass the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 to reduce animal testing and to enact a National Ban on Animal Fighting to shut down illegal cockfighting and dogfighting on every inch of U.S. soil.

I told you just last week that a similar announcement from Puma was especially significant because it was Puma that started the corporate shift toward kangaroo skins in the late 1960s, achieving a marketing milestone when the soccer legend Pelé laced up Puma Kings in a key World Cup game.

Now Nike, one of the best-known brands in the world, is shedding kangaroo skins. The company said it “will stop making any product with kangaroo leather in 2023”.

Remember, commercial shooters massacre two million kangaroos a year in the wild in Australia. They principally do it for the skins, so that they can be used in soccer cleats.

Now, when we convince Adidas to get on board, the commercial demand for kangaroo skins — the massacre that is bound up with that demand — should spare countless adult kangaroos and joeys every year.

We are closer than ever to stopping the global trade in kangaroo parts for footwear for the world’s most popular sport. We’ve worked to shut down Nike’s sales of kangaroo skins in California, and we’ve asked Nike to end its sale of kangaroo-based shoes everywhere else in the world.

We sent a letter to Nike CEO John Donahoe with more than 62,000 names of supporters from around the world who condemn Nike’s continued funding of kangaroo slaughter. We also placed a series of billboards around Nike’s headquarters to remind the company that this issue won’t go away until the company stops sourcing wild animal parts for its shoes. We even made a short movie about the topic.

With you at our side, we can take on the biggest companies in the world and prevail and protect animals.

IMAGE CREDIT: JONATHAN WARD, UNSPLASH