The Bulletin and election coverage

WITH LOCAL COUNCIL elections coming up on 4 December preceded by a couple of weeks of pre-poll, to be followed by state by-elections in Queanbeyan–Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) and in Eurobodalla and a federal election on the horizon, it’s time to clarify what the Bulletin can or wants to do in terms of election coverage.

We’ve been criticised for being less than enthusiastic about some candidates’ policies or not giving them a platform. So full disclosure. Since converting to digital format only, The District Bulletin has a theme: we cover the natural environment, sometimes the built environment, social justice issues, modern living and progressive politics. We have also covered important issues and decisions affecting the local council where we live, QPRC.

This is by design because many of the public interest themes we cover are neglected elsewhere.

Bringing that particular background and reporting history to elections, we feel comfortable endorsing or supporting candidates that share our public interest values. As you will see here for Queanbeyan–Palerang. We can’t research and be a free platform for all candidates who announce for these elections. Unfortunately, with no full-service local paper in Queanbeyan anymore, and other small regionals strapped for resources, voters need to do more of their own research.

We are helping by posting the candidate lineup. That includes any information a candidate must or wants to give to the electoral commission. You’ll find it by selecting the lead person for a team or a candidate, click on ‘see candidates’ and when that opens it shows you the team and you click ‘view PDF’ for whom-ever you want to check.

The PDF is their official registering paperwork where they are obliged to declare if they are a member of a political party. Many PDFs also tell you occupation or experience.

We are also posting a primer on ‘how to make your vote count’ by explaining the way the system works to select your favourite candidates, and avoid informal voting.

The other side of friendly

From our experience reporting on environmental, ecological and wildlife matters, we’d say: beware of the National Party.

The candidates may be nice people in the community but the party’s policies — that wield undue influence within governing Liberal/Nat coalitions — are toxic to the natural environment and knee-jerk against anything that might be labelled ‘green’. So, you have the ridiculous spectacle of team Barnaby Joyce’s time-wasting battle to stop a tepid national goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, 40 years from now.

Existential threat to our human societies on this planet, let alone other species? Not just green voters, the majority of Australian voters see it and want action to lower emissions. We’re against whatever they want says the National Party.

At the state level we saw outgoing Monaro rep and National Party leader John Barilaro’s political theatrics with Koalagate and koalas be damned. The Nationals with the Liberals opened the door in the last five years to large scale tree removal in NSW and a new ‘open season’ on our kangaroos. The Nationals had portfolio lead on the Murray–Darling water and environment catastrophe in 2019–2020. They are in charge of logging that threatens the koalas and other endangered species habitats. They’ve been handed all the natural resource portfolios under the umbrella of export primary industries.

Data from the last council

Closer to home, the last QPRC council offered an amazing experience from the Coalition side of politics: they drove through a proposal (that cost QPRC ratepayers more than $100,000 to assess and progress), to rezone rural residential Bywong and Wamboin — who had not asked for this — to something more suburban. Because why? It was suspected some persistent Bywong people, who had been dividing the community for several years and now had the ear of Coalition councillors, did not like the label ‘environmental living’ attached to the zone. Or maybe it was aimed at easier subdivision.

Who knew? From the gallery it looked like deals were made to get a majority vote on this issue during the last council.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• QPRC bid to review rural residential zoning — what’s behind it?

• Crony politics at QPRC: Sacrificing Wamboin/Bywong & rail trail for majority vote?

The wrap-up is still pending for the new council.

Check out Group B that includes former councillor Trevor Hicks who ran for the Nationals in the 2020 Eden-Monaro by-election (Candidates Queanbeyan Palerang, and hit ‘see candidates’ for their PDFs), and you will find a leading voice or two behind this exercise.

(Further full disclosure, I reside in Bywong and observed the drama from A to Z and reported on it, including the stories linked above).

Those are some reasons that if you care about conserving our natural environment and our wildlife, we suggest vote for anyone other than a National Party member (even if they are badged ‘independent’ on their core flutes). And look closely at the Liberals. There may be hope with the change of personnel there.

On the other hand, from our knowledge of their history, environmental credentials and community work consider voting for the Greens, Kenrick Winchester, the Labor team, independent candidate from Braidwood Bill Waterhouse, as well as Margot Sachse from Jerrabomberra.

More next week.