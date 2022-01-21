The people governing our environment

Minister sends proforma response stating he ‘stands by his record’ in reply to a series of detailed questions from constituents.

Journalists often complain that politicians aren’t accountable and won’t answer routine questions — and it seems constituents can find themselves similarly thwarted.

The president of a local community group active in Angus Taylor’s electorate has expressed disappointment that the emissions reduction minister has brushed off a series of questions related to his portfolio after saying publicly he was “always” happy to engage with constituents on policy.

Locals find Angus Taylor always happy to talk policy — except when he’s not

During a recent local media interview, Taylor declined to engage with critiques from the “Vote Angus Out” campaign — a local political protest movement seeking to unseat the Liberal emissions reduction minister from his electorate of Hume.

Taylor branded that campaign defamatory and “grubby mudslinging”.

But he said he was “always happy to engage on policy — that’s my job — and outcomes for the region, and outcomes for my hometown and my electorate”.

Swiss-born Urs Walterlin, the president of the Goulburn Group — a local community group that has been active on climate change and environmental sustainability issues since 2007 — took that as an invitation.

Walterlin says he is not a political operative, and his activism stems from a passion for sustainability. “We are not politically bound – I’m doing this because I live here,” he told Guardian Australia.

Walterlin said he had met Taylor before, including once at his home. The minister, he said, was a neighbour. “Angus lives just down the road.”

IMAGE: Angus Taylor speaking at the COP25 Blue Carbon Initiative in December 2019. Wikimedia.