There’s an unwanted bulldozer for sale on Gumtree if you’re interested

There’s an outdated, unwanted, coal-fired bulldozer being sold for parts on Gumtree.
The listing reads:
This is an outdated piece of demolition machinery and is being sold for scrap. Would be perfect if you just want something to use as a prop in a photo.Would be perfect if you just want something to use as a prop in a photo.
Please be aware that this bulldozer doesn’t currently work. It’s never previously worked either. (A lot of movement and flashing lights when you turn it on, but not really a lot going on under the bonnet).
– Genuine 1930s coal-powered engine.
– Not suitable for working in natural disaster areas.
– Comes with a free parking lot (yet to be built) and separate dirt unit.
– Effective at burying assault and corruption allegations etc.
– When pressure levels get very high it may spontaneously cook a curry.
– Comes with hard hat and high vis vest. Hose not included.