Time for Change

GIVEN THE GOVERNANCE track record of the federal Liberal and National Parties Coalition, the Bulletin agrees with those who say it’s TIME FOR A CHANGE on May 21.

The mainstream media’s insistence on covering the federal election like a horse race between the two main party leaders, like a beauty contest of photo opportunities with pre-planned, exciting ‘gotcha’ pitfalls, ignores both the record of the incumbent party and the detailed policy differences between the two main parties. Let alone a serious look at the policies of the Greens, or of the new crop of independent candidates or on the other hand what money and impossible promises might buy Clive Palmer and Craig Kelly and what that means.

History indicates governments mostly lose elections based on their record, rather than opponents ‘winning’ theoretically. What does the record show? We have seen the LNP in action.

Here’s a few of the policies that caught the national attention devised by a cabinet (sorry, but seems so) notable for its lack of engaging talent. During the pandemic handing bags of taxpayer money to profitable big retailers that didn’t need the cash, while quibbling over employee support. Engineering other fiscal policies like ‘robo’ debt collection against the most vulnerable people on government assistance, while ideologically opposed to working people gaining higher wages collectively — or possibly individually.

The stroll-out of vaccines and over two years refusal to build and staff safe quarantine facilities.

Prime Minister Morrison publicly called a liar by the French President over a government contract. Macron not the only one to give a sub-par character and trust report. Remember the ‘horrible horrible person’ assessment by Gladys Berejiklian — matched and bettered by other scathing Liberal party peer assessment?

Treatment of women in parliament? Integrity commission, did we promise that?

Mismanaging health and welfare services — topped by aged care, and some would say also NDIS.

Imprisoning refugee asylum seekers for years.

Missing in action with environmental disaster response and replanning, let alone taking climate change risk seriously. (Looking at you, the Nationals). All the while enabling destruction of the natural environment and biodiversity loss as if it’s Australia’s economic signature.

With this combined record the Liberal and National Parties, now under Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce, have shown themselves seriously deficient in caring for the public interest. Not a team we want to entrust our children’s future to. Or our own as we age! So, the record urges: Time to boot this lot out. Time for a Change.

Where to? In the House of Reps, Eden-Monaro has been well served by Labor’s Kristy McBain as the local representative. Her Coalition opponents are virtually invisible and we know their parties’ record. The Greens have reliable and verifiable policies, the Animal Justice Party is worth supporting where they field a candidate and the handful of others running have their cheer squads.

Federally, a change to a Labor government, achieved with Greens and other preferences, maybe with a few new independents, is the available alternative along with striving for a progressive Senate.

An anecdote from the neighourhood: A neighbour told us they received an odd evening phone call from someone calling themselves Thomas McAffee. He claimed to be from their street but at a number that did not exist. He knew their address however and was insisting that he should come around for a beer. Various crime fantasies followed until it was revealed that along with being insistent about coming around, the bloke also mentioned the United Australia Party (that’s Clive Palmer and co). Be on the lookout!

Here then is an introduction and link to consider some top policy areas flagged by Labor leader Anthony Albanese in his budget reply speech.

A DETAILED PROGRAM for ‘fixing’ aged care in Australia and paying aged care workers properly; boosting childcare affordability; fighting for fair wages across the board; climate change action headed by a focus on renewable energy to make Australia a standout renewables economy (that also offers a mass of new jobs); a return to manufacturing and self-reliance (including bringing the country’s oil reserves home from the US Gulf coast); accepting the Uluru Statement from the Heart’s call for an Indigenous Voice to federal parliament; national infrastructure spend not focused on marginal electorates.

Anthony Albanese’s budget reply speech was an election platform spelling out what Labor would do that the Coalition hasn’t done during the last decade. A call for change and action to support Australians against today’s real challenges and threats.

Albanese also pledged if elected to be a Prime Minister who “holds a hose”, riffing on Prime Minster Morrison’s infamous repost about his responsibility during the bushfire crisis “I don‘t hold a hose, mate”.

The dissection of Albanese’s speech that followed the next day in some mainstream news media — the worst elements of which claimed that there was no bottom-line difference between Labor and Coalition — really encouraged us to post this link to the speech so you can decide for yourself.

https://anthonyalbanese.com.au/media-centre/budget-reply-2022