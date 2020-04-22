Tips for surviving self-isolation …

> Join a Choir (yes really)
Technology takes the humble Pub Choir to new levels.
• Couch Choir — (They Long to Be) Close to You
• Couch Choir — Heroes. David Bowie
Pub Choirs BEFORE self-isolation
• How deep is your Love , Bee Gees (Pub Choir, Brisbane)
And for those who play a musical instrument … join in with the
Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest
From us, for you.
> Organise a Virtual Happy Hour with friends over a video chat
Social distancing means that many of us will be spending quality time at home rather than out at bars, restaurants, and concerts with friends. Just because you’re staying a safe distance away from other people doesn’t mean you can’t hang out with them virtually. Source: msn.com
> Travel to outer space
• Range of space-related videos here (apologies, may contain advertising)
• See the Best Lyrid Meteor shower images here
Interested in what is flying above you?
• In-The-Sky.org Guides to the Night Sky: provides an amazing array of information (current satellite positions; Lunar phases; constellation maps; plus much more) — all based on your geographic position.