Tips for surviving self-isolation …

> Join a Choir (yes really)

Technology takes the humble Pub Choir to new levels.

• Couch Choir — (They Long to Be) Close to You

• Couch Choir — Heroes. David Bowie

——————————–

Pub Choirs BEFORE self-isolation

• How deep is your Love , Bee Gees (Pub Choir, Brisbane)

——————————–

And for those who play a musical instrument … join in with the

Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest

From us, for you.

Social distancing means that many of us will be spending quality time at home rather than out at bars, restaurants, and concerts with friends. Just because you’re staying a safe distance away from other people doesn’t mean you can’t hang out with them virtually. Source: msn.com

> Travel to outer space

• Range of space-related videos here (apologies, may contain advertising)

• See the Best Lyrid Meteor shower images here

Interested in what is flying above you?

• In-The-Sky.org Guides to the Night Sky: provides an amazing array of information (current satellite positions; Lunar phases; constellation maps; plus much more) — all based on your geographic position.

[ BACK TO INDEX]