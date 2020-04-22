You are here
Home > Covid-19 SPECIAL > Tips for surviving self-isolation …

Tips for surviving self-isolation …

by District Bulletin -

> Join a Choir (yes really)

Technology takes the humble Pub Choir to new levels.

Couch Choir — (They Long to Be) Close to You

Couch Choir — Heroes. David Bowie

——————————–

Pub Choirs BEFORE self-isolation 

How deep is your Love , Bee Gees (Pub Choir, Brisbane)

——————————–

And for those who play a musical instrument … join in with the

Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest

From us, for you.

> Organise a Virtual Happy Hour with friends over a video chat

Social distancing means that many of us will be spending quality time at home rather than out at bars, restaurants, and concerts with friends. Just because you’re staying a safe distance away from other people doesn’t mean you can’t hang out with them virtually.  Source: msn.com

 > Travel to outer space

Range of space-related videos here (apologies, may contain advertising)

• See the Best Lyrid Meteor shower images here

Interested in what is flying above you?

In-The-Sky.org Guides to the Night Sky: provides an amazing array of information (current satellite positions; Lunar phases; constellation maps; plus much more) — all based on your geographic position.

[ BACK TO INDEX]

Leave a Reply

Top