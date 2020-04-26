Some Good News with John Karsinski

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world (including weather from Brad Pitt), has NASA astronauts from the International Space Station stop by, and invites you to relive #SGNProm with special guests Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, and Rainn Wilson.

——————————–

Short Films

You know how at any major film awards (ie The Oscars) there is a category for “Short Films”?

Well, you can often find and watch them here.

——————————–

Yoga for Self-Isolation

——————————–

COVID-19 is re-writing song lyrics

• Coronavirus Rhapsody (Warning, adult language)

• Vocals: Raúl Irabién

• Do Re Mi

• The Sound of a Pandemic! Don’t worry, Maria and the Von Trapplings know how to deal with it!

——————————–

We can travel to outer space

• Beautiful nebulas in ‘never-before-seen’ Hubble 30th anniversary view

• Source: space.com



[ BACK TO INDEX]