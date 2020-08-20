Are virtual power plants the future of solar power?

WHEN MATHS TEACHER Katie Brooks was searching for a new apartment, the solar panels on the rooftop of the Fremantle complex she eventually settled on were a big drawcard.

ABOVE: Katie Brooks can sell power to other residents in the White Gum Valley apartment complex. (Supplied)

Ms Brooks said utilising solar energy had helped her save money on power bills.

“I budget every single dollar that I have,” she told 7.30.

“I know exactly where all my money goes and being able to track my power bills, know how much they are, and put money aside also means I can then save for my future goals.”

The 35-year-old spends just $50 per month on her power bill, but she also makes money because residents in the apartment complex can sell surplus energy to their neighbours in the same building.

By Hannah Sinclair, ABC 7.30