What Recognition of Country really means

THE WELCOME TO Country is a ritual or formal ceremony performed as a land ownership acknowledgement at many events in Australia. It is intended to highlight the importance of the area to the descendants of a particular clan or language group who once lived there.

When an elder is not available to perform the welcome an acknowledgement of country may be offered instead.

Unfortunately, the public meeting or event that follows often has little to do with the well-being of the country and its wildlife, both of which are inseparable parts of Aboriginal religious and cultural beliefs.

This is very regrettable at a time when we are suffering from environmental vandalism and would benefit from the wisdom and advice that enabled the original inhabitants to live in harmony with nature for thousands of years.

Philosophies of the first Australians

We might start to learn how the first Australians have a deep connection with the land, its animals, plants and places, summed up as ‘Country’. They believe that Dreamtime ancestors, who created the Earth and are not limited to humans, still live in sacred places on Country, along with the spirits of a clan’s direct human ancestors. These spirits may inhabit natural landscape features like trees or rock formations, or can be recognised in the behaviour of native animals.

For indigenous people Country is more than land, sea and waters. It encompasses the knowledge, cultural practices and responsibilities resulting from such a close association with nature. The Dreamtime stories tell of creation of the earth and the laws that govern it. Songlines are knowledge systems, spiritual and actual pathways that cross the country, embedding cultural knowledge in songs that also offer practical navigation understandings.

We might start understanding the concept of ‘totem’ as a symbol of a person’s close affinity to an animal or place. The individual has a responsibility to care for his or her totem in return for its protection and affinity. My indigenous friend, Peter Hancock, wrote this about the totem chosen for him by his grandmother.

“We believe all native animals are important to our natural world and should be treated with respect. The Earth is our mother and should be cared for.”

The Story of Narmhall

“The goanna has a big part in our ecology. They eat carrion, and they also hunt venomous snakes. We believe all native animals are important to our natural world and should be treated with respect. The Earth is our mother and should be cared for. Some animals have a special place in our hearts and in our lives, and they are our totems.

© Peter Hancock

“My totem is the goanna, and I am particularly mindful of this fellow creature. The Great Eastern Grey Goanna was bestowed to me as a totem animal by my Great Grandmother, Martha Maree Mayble Welsh, who was a healer and a very wise elder of the Durga part of the Yuin nation. As a leader, Grandmother conducted herself unselfishly and wisely as she gave our mob all her knowledge of bush tucker and bush medicine, also signs from the bush such as when golden wattle flowers sea bream enter our estuaries, and salmon come into the beaches,

“My totem animal, the goanna, seeks warm rocky outcrops to get the heat into their bodies to enable them to become more active.”

Without Nature we could not exist. So please adopt a totem (a native animal you can particularly relate to) in order to show you care.

“We must all learn to appreciate Mother Nature. She gives us shelter, sustenance, education, companionship. medicine and a worthwhile life.”

Wisdom of the Elders

Aboriginal and Torres strait islanders have strong links to conservationism. This means that many people care for the natural resources in their area and ensure that they are not overused or abused and share duties such as care of the land through controlled burning.

For people suffering from the destruction caused by raging bushfires fire is an ugly force, but it holds a special significance in land conservation when it is carefully controlled and monitored by a skilled group using knowledge passed down through tribal elders.

The central idea of “cool burns” is fire management using a cool night or early morning when the winds are often gentle and dew has cooled the land. The practice involves people with deep knowledge of the terrain using matches or fire-sticks to start the blaze which is then carefully monitored to ensure that only the underbrush is burnt and native wildlife is not harmed.

It is significant that paintings of early landscapes and the written evidence of early explorers such as Edward John Eyre and Ludwig Leichardt records park-like regions in places where now there are trees and tangled undergrowth or barren desert.

The healing, regenerative power of Aboriginal control burning is an understanding now promoted by scientists land owners and some politicians. It is part of the idea of co-existing with native animals and the environment, rather than exploiting these precious resources for immediate financial gain. This is in line with Aboriginal philosophy that Country belongs to us all and we neglect it at our peril.

When the State of the Environment Report 2021 — required by the Environment and Biodiversity Act to be made every five years — was released by the Federal Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, recognition was made of the need for change and improvement in order to save our precious environment and wildlife after years of neglect.

The report indicated among other things that a greater emphasis should be given to the involvement of indigenous people in decisions affecting environmental management and restoration. Is this a sign that real meaning will be given at last to the Acknowledgement of Country pledge?

MAIN IMAGE : Connection Songlines (Detail), Grand Experiences, museum installation.