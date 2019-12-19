What spoil sports we are for the Festive Season!

Does one drink a day damage your health?

You’ve no doubt heard the common wisdom that a drink at the end of a long day does you good.

Maybe it’s the antioxidants in wine you swear by, or the relaxing qualities of a beer. Perhaps just the taste makes you feel better.

But the idea low-level drinking is good for your health is actually a myth, says Professor Tanya Chikritzhs, from Curtin University’s National Drug Research Institute.

Earlier research had suggested this but more recent studies have cast serious doubt on the idea.

In fact, alcohol is a carcinogen, a substance that can cause cancers.

And you might be surprised how little alcohol needs to pass your lips before you start to risk your health.

“From the very first sip, even at very low levels of less than half a drink a day, you can experience an increased risk for a range of cancers,” Professor Chikritzhs said.

READ THE FULL STORY:

Does one drink a day damage your health?

By James Bullen, ABC Health & Wellbeing

IMAGE: There’s a growing body of evidence linking increased alcohol consumption and cancer risk. (Burst, Pexels)