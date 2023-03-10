Whatever it takes in Monaro race

ON 17TH FEBRUARY Terry Campese — Queanbeyan-based former champion footballer and now champion charity fundraiser, and recent NSW Labor Party candidate for Monaro — released a statement signalling that he was stepping aside from the candidate job. People were stunned. Why?

“Unfortunately, I have come to realise that, for some, politics is not about representing people but about their own power with a ‘win at all costs’ mentality”, Campese wrote.

“Today I’m announcing that I will step down as Labor’s candidate. Not because my heart isn’t in it but because I love this community too much to drag it through the media — whether they are truthful or not. However, I will continue to serve my community in the same way I have over the last decade, through the work of my foundation and other charities.”

ABOVE: Terry Campese (R) coaching Federazione Italiana Rugby League coaching staff. Facebook.

In a recent phone call with the Bulletin, Campese elaborated on what happened to him and why he stepped aside faced with personal attack politics — which reminded us of tactics surrounding National Party / Coalition campaigns in Monaro through the past few election cycles.

Seen this playbook before

In Campese’s case the attack was started by a predictable media player with form in right-wing character attacks on opponents. In Australia they aim at Labor and the Greens, and globally at players in opposition to far-right reactionary politics. (Exhibit A: Fox News pushing Trump and Republican ‘alternative facts’ in the US.)

“All three articles should not have been written,” Campese tells me. The articles focused on his private life — the now well-known ‘shock horror’ scantily clad partying story and then news about Campese’s friendship with someone who landed in goal, played as if this too was a shock/horror revelation — spreading from the Murdoch media empire’s Daily Telegraph and repeated elsewhere.

“It dragged a lot of people in who shouldn’t be affected: my mother lives in this town, my cousin, my kids … Why would Sydney media be interested in something that happened in Queanbeyan?” It seemed to him that the Sydney media were working with someone locally leaking them information.

On top of the newspaper articles, he faced ongoing rumours that more personal stuff would be revealed. “It didn’t get to me personally but I couldn’t let this happen to family and friends.”

He was a candidate only for a couple of months. He said way too much of that time was spent defending himself from all this and putting out fires instead of engaging with the community and focusing on positives including his record of charitable fundraising for causes ranging from respite care for Queanbeyan, to a swag of student and youth related programs, local sports and other sectors.

The Special Forces Challenge is his foundation’s biggest fundraiser. “We get 25 locals to raise money for a charity by competing in a 30-hour special forces challenge. Fifteen ex and current military staff put them through the challenge.”

These days ‘dirt files’ are part of the standard armoury of major Australian political parties. Campese told me that colleagues from the Special Forces Challenge were getting phone calls from political operatives and journalists seeking dirt on him.

A few days before we spoke, he had decided not to run as an independent candidate, buoyed by the “ridiculous” amount of support he was offered by people in Monaro following a Sky News television interview that explored his experience.

Detecting a familiar pattern

“Nationals: spending big on smearing opponents”

Instead, he was throwing his energy into supporting Labor’s Steve Whan, the former member for Monaro who stepped into the candidate vacancy at the 11th hour after Campese withdrew. Here was some symmetry.

Steve Whan had his own experience with ‘whatever it takes’ politics — some also call it dirty tricks. Back in 2015 it happened in an election rematch with the Nationals’ John Barilaro who had defeated Whan as Member for Monaro in 2011 as a mood for change swept through federal and state politics — removing Labor governments and politicians.

Eight years ago, Robin Tennant-Wood for The District Bulletin reported the rematch thus:

“It is often overlooked that the Coalition is not one party, but two amalgamated parties, the Nationals and the Liberals …

The Liberal-National Coalition threw a lot of resources into the Monaro campaign bringing in poll workers from around the country. The Nationals, with the backing of the Liberal Party NSW and ACT, were able to outspend Labor by a factor of about 5 to 1, according to Labor assessments.

Much of the spending appears to have gone on a negative advertising campaign against Whan, painting him (quite inaccurately) as a selfish machine politician tied to former Labor corruption, compared with nice family man Barilaro, just ‘one of us’. This may well have been effective in areas with high resident turnover where Whan was no longer a known commodity from his previous terms serving Monaro.

When challenged at the Wamboin candidates’ forum about the personal smears against his opponent, Barilaro insisted it was “the Nationals” and not him running the negative campaign, thus somewhat oddly separating himself from his party.”

Onward to 2022

In 2022, Labor candidate Bryce Wilson experienced his own version of National Party ‘whatever it takes’ and the power of rumour mills. Sources told us that one tactic was to letterbox flyers just before election day, purportedly from a disenchanted Labor voter saying something like “I always have helped and doorknocked for Labor but for x and y reason can’t support this guy”.

The Bulletin reported the campaign against Wilson on receiving the following letter from a resident who reported his experience at a pre-poll centre in Jerrabomberra:

“Late in the afternoon a woman rushed up to the Nichole Overall, the Nationals candidate waving a flyer that had been put in her letterbox.

“This is disgusting and unfair” she shouted at Nichole. “I’m not a Labor voter, I just vote for the best candidate, but the Nationals have put this in my letterbox and it’s an awful personal and untruthful attack on the Labor candidate Bryce Wilson, who I have seen work so hard in the recent council elections and in previous state elections, for our community.

“You should be disgusted for allowing your head office to put this material out there. I can’t vote for a party that is playing dirty, it’s un-Australian and not fair dinkum! The Nationals will not be getting my vote this Saturday!!”

In tightly-contested Monaro, what will Coalition forces aim at Whan in 2023?

CREDIT: District Bulletin