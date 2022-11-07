What’s in a shed? Braidwood heritage values face fracture

ONE HUNDRED-YEAR-old sheds at the Albion Hotel site in Braidwood (pictured above) are under threat of demolition following a Council resolution in late October. As a dissenting councillor, I have asked NSW Environment and Heritage Minister, James Griffin, and Planning Minister, Anthony Roberts, to act swiftly to save the heritage-listed buildings.

It is understood local residents have been blocking access to the sheds to prevent imminent demolition.

It is my view — based on legal advice I obtained and my reading of the documentation, relevant legislation and other planning instruments — that Council did not have the power to consider the application or to approve demolition of the sheds.

The sheds are local heritage items, listed on the Palerang Local Environmental Plan 2014. Together with The Albion Hotel and apartments, stables and shop buildings, they form a heritage precinct in the first town to be listed for its significance to the entire state of NSW (in 2006).

The Albion Hotel complex, on a corner block that fronts Braidwood’s main street, is a prominent landmark. The sheds, which have been joined and sit behind the stables and are visible from Duncan St, tell part of the story of the town’s cultural, social and economic development.

Some recent history

In March (2022), Council declined to approve a request from the owner of the property for sub-division which would have resulted in the sheds being demolished. At the same time, Council invited a new application with an amended boundary that would have retained the sheds on site.

This was a good compromise that would protect local heritage and the integrity of the state heritage listing while allowing the owner to generate an income from developing or selling the new lot.

On 26 October, Council considered an application to review its March decision, with the addition of a request to demolish the sheds and do internal repair and maintenance works for the stables. The form of the application had also changed to integrated development.

An application for review must be substantially the same as the original development application. Adding the demolition of a local heritage item at review stage doesn’t meet this test, in my view. This is evident from the requirements that must be met before demolition can be approved.

A Statement of Heritage Significance about the listed item must be provided with the application along with reasons the demolition is justified, an explanation of what options were explored to avoid demolition and why they are not viable. Other matters to be considered include whether a building is economically viable or poses a risk to public safety.

These requirements are set out in the Braidwood Development Control Plan and in the NSW Heritage Guidelines for heritage assessment. None of this information was presented to councillors before Council approved demolition of the sheds.

Heritage NSW has told QPRC at least twice, as mentioned in business papers in October 2021 and March 2022, that it does not consider this application to be integrated development and that QPRC is responsible for determining the fate of the sheds.

A fair and reasonable compromise is available here, as QPRC councillors identified in their earlier March decision. It would enable the sheds to remain intact and part of The Albion Hotel heritage precinct while allowing the property owner to create a second lot large enough for a number of uses.

