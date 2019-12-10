Wildlife Rescue Tallaganda

THIS WALLABY WAS rescued by Native Animal Rescue Group (NARG 02 4846 1900) on the Braidwood side of the bushfire and transported by Wildcare (02 6299 1966).

The North Black Range bushfire has burn more than 27,000 hectares and it has taken a significant toll on the wildlife living within the Tallaganda National Park. The western side of the bushfire is burning within Wildcare’s licenced area of operation and the eastern side of the bushfire is burning within NARG’s licensed area.

The local wildlife groups are working together to help wildlife impacted by the bushfire. It is important for people to phone their local Wildlife Rescue group if they see wildlife that has been impacted by the bushfire.

Please store the phone numbers of your local Wildlife Rescue groups in your phones. It is important that wildlife impacted by bushfire are rescued, assessed and treated, as burns are very painful and likely to become infected.

Thanks for any assistance that you can provide local wildlife that have been impacted by this large bushfire.

Contact and donate to the groups mentioned above.