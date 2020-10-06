Women’s sports: MORE CHALLENGES WITH COVID

IT’S NOT NEW news that women constantly face inequality in sports from the grassroots level to the professional level.

Nevertheless, any sports personality will give you examples of how sports organisations are trying to lessen this gender equality gap.

But since Covid hit and stopped Australia in its tracks, it left sport in a difficult position.

The disease and its responses have changed the structure of Australian sport greatly and in turn have impacted the progression of gender equality in sport.

I talked to two professional rugby players, a professional golfer and a coach of a local league tag team to see how the progression of gender equality is faring in these uncertain times.

> LINK to podcast

IMAGE: Atkinson Reserve, Reservoir VIC, Australia. John Torcasio, Unsplash.